Horoscopes: Jan. 17

An adage from the ancient east says: “Before enlightenment, chop wood, carry water. After enlightenment, chop wood, carry water.” And so it goes. The motions of this day will look remarkably like the motions of days before, but this first full day of Mercury in Aquarius brings a brightness of mind that makes for an entirely different experience.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 17). Truly, this solar journey will be a wild ride. Competition heats up for you. Though it seems counterintuitive to sportsmanship, you approach it with compassion and a sincere desire to learn as much from the game as possible, which enhances your position and makes possible so much more than you dreamed. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 15, 37 and 9.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll consider carefully the expenditure of investments in all currencies, the least significant being money. Money can be made, whereas once you spend time, you can never get it back.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The new deal you come up with will be totally free of old baggage and will have the best chance of blossoming into results that satisfy all parties and promote goodness in the world.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To give someone what they weren’t expecting and didn’t ask for is a chance to blow someone’s mind — or annoy them. Either way, it’s a risk that you might just be daring (or bored) enough to find worthwhile.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Honor the instinct to conserve your energy. Probably, you sense that this drama swirl just isn’t worthy of your engagement. Also, there’s something exciting on the horizon that you’ll want to be ready for.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Communication will be complicated. It’s not so easy to express the emotions that come up — yet you’ll feel compelled to. This could be the perfect storm from which comes great art.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re an expert, and this is just the beginning of what you’ll become. Here comes a scenario you’re overqualified to deal with, and yet solutions elude you. It’s an opportunity to cast your net wider.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Sometimes you talk off of the top of your head and it doesn’t come out the way you want it to. But most people hear your intentions and your heart. Either that or they hear what they want to hear, which you can’t control anyway.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Why bother integrating your mind and body? Because any division that exists here cuts you off from your joy. Happiness requires both your body’s vital presence and your mind’s consciousness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To go for the short-term gain will be a mistake in the long run. The mature choice seems less appealing, but the immature one will be embarrassing in retrospect.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There is an island within you where you can take refuge, where peace, love and freedom exist in perpetuity. You don’t have to wait until things get difficult to go there.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). We each carry indelible marks of lineage, especially our spiritual lineage. There’s no need to worry about what happened in a past life. This one has been full of lessons. You’ll apply one in particular today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your powers of concentration will be exceptional today. Wield this well to digest weighty and complex matters. You really could come up with the world’s most unique answer.
