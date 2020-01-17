Horoscopes: Jan. 17

An adage from the ancient east says: “Before enlightenment, chop wood, carry water. After enlightenment, chop wood, carry water.” And so it goes. The motions of this day will look remarkably like the motions of days before, but this first full day of Mercury in Aquarius brings a brightness of mind that makes for an entirely different experience.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 17). Truly, this solar journey will be a wild ride. Competition heats up for you. Though it seems counterintuitive to sportsmanship, you approach it with compassion and a sincere desire to learn as much from the game as possible, which enhances your position and makes possible so much more than you dreamed. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 15, 37 and 9.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll consider carefully the expenditure of investments in all currencies, the least significant being money. Money can be made, whereas once you spend time, you can never get it back.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The new deal you come up with will be totally free of old baggage and will have the best chance of blossoming into results that satisfy all parties and promote goodness in the world.