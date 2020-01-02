Horoscopes: Jan. 2

Sharing pictures of our lives can help us appreciate the small things, look for loveliness and answer it with our own inner beauty and warmth. Except when it doesn’t. Everyone has a social media threshold beyond which nothing good comes. The conjunction of Mercury and Jupiter reminds us that life doesn’t have to be a competition.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 2). You’ll spend a good deal of time training your mind to be stronger than your emotions so you can execute plans without being derailed by the inevitable distractions and enticements of life. Most of this training will happen in the field as you create marvelous events out of your projects and relationships. Scorpio and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 20, 33, 38 and 15

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’re happy about being able to do the things that you once couldn’t. The list includes new items and ones that go way back. Never forget that there was a time when you couldn’t even hold up your own head.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you can arrange to be in a crowd, it will be a helpful and healthful perspective shift for you. You’ll like seeing how many do things just like you do, and likely feel and think similarly, too. Talking to new people will be lucky.