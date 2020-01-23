Horoscopes: Jan. 23

Sometimes, the next level is obvious, as when the game says there are 10 levels and you’re only on two, or the hotel has singles and suites. But the sun’s strife with Uranus reminds us that there’s not always something better. There’s something you have right now that is the best that is or ever was — at least the best for you. Happiness is appreciation.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 23). A poem for your solar return: You will issue commands to you/ to quit something you like to do/ put muscle, heart and mind into/ and then collect the prizes due/ none of which compares unto/ the pride that’s born of follow-through. Also: There will be a reunion and a second chance at a childhood wish. Cancer and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 11, 24, 38 and 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your capacity for self-directedness is strong and getting stronger every time you do what you tell yourself to do. You’re always fortifying one side or the other — the commander or the rebellion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Good people don’t need other people to say they’re good in order to embody the label. It’s self-given, self-upheld and self-defined. Stand-up people often stand alone.