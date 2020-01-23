Horoscopes: Jan. 23

Sometimes, the next level is obvious, as when the game says there are 10 levels and you’re only on two, or the hotel has singles and suites. But the sun’s strife with Uranus reminds us that there’s not always something better. There’s something you have right now that is the best that is or ever was — at least the best for you. Happiness is appreciation.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 23). A poem for your solar return: You will issue commands to you/ to quit something you like to do/ put muscle, heart and mind into/ and then collect the prizes due/ none of which compares unto/ the pride that’s born of follow-through. Also: There will be a reunion and a second chance at a childhood wish. Cancer and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 17, 11, 24, 38 and 50.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your capacity for self-directedness is strong and getting stronger every time you do what you tell yourself to do. You’re always fortifying one side or the other — the commander or the rebellion.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Good people don’t need other people to say they’re good in order to embody the label. It’s self-given, self-upheld and self-defined. Stand-up people often stand alone.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are many ways to capture in your heart the life inside of life — admiring a vase of flowers in the sun, a book that pulls you into a different world, the intoxication of dancing, a highway drive to nowhere in particular, etc.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re a fountain of solutions, for yourself, your loved ones and the world. Focus on the solutions that are for you. Of course, those are the only ones you have the full power to apply.
You have free articles remaining.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The habit of collecting your thoughts isn’t just for moments of anger or passion or for times when you’re going to be in the spotlight. You’re at your best after you’ve checked in with your thoughts, so do it often.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You like the way it feels to scheme, dream, plot and plan, but it’s nothing like the elation that comes from getting into action and seeing what works and what doesn’t.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You could use more excitement. The simple act of buying tickets to an event that’s weeks away will give you a boost that lasts until the date arrives.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you don’t have one, then this is the day to establish one (and only one) spot for your keys, wallet and phone. Firm rules for yourself in this regard and others will have you winning over the cosmic inclinations of the day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re not afraid of hard work. Historically, the mental buildup is typically worse than the reality. Besides, you like what happens after the hard work — satisfaction, respect and sometimes even glory!
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You wouldn’t help a person training for a marathon by giving them a ride to the end of the run. The best assistance is accountability and encouragement, not a free pass.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People lie when they are afraid. Think about what could be frightening to them. What are the possible reasons here? If you can address and reduce the fear, you just may get to the truth.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s a new day. Feelings change. Maybe you’ll be negotiating or renegotiating the rules. And maybe you’ll be tearing up the rulebook and relying on something beyond social conditioning and yesterday’s ideas about fairness.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.