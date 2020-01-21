Horoscopes: Jan. 21

CANCER (June 22-July 22). In a prevailing culture of narcissism, it’s more important than ever to make sure that you’re doing a fair amount of focusing on others. Bonus: This is also the way to happiness.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll be making interesting trades today. Of course, you’re always trading something — attention for relationships, hours for dollars — it’s just that today’s trades are outside of the norm, and they make you think.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Fantasies have no consequences. Reality is pretty much built on them. It’s a long string of cause and effect, some of which one would be hard-pressed to correlate, and yet we sense they are balanced in the grand math.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can do something that the majority of people can’t — that’s a talent. Don’t consider it a talent? That’s just an oversight on your part. This is the ideal time to change your assessment and start toying with possible applications.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Those with an affliction want so much to be released from it, and yet there’s something terrifying about giving up the crutch that goes with it. You’ve a special heart for helping people let go of what’s no longer needed.