Horoscopes: Jan. 10

There’s the way you see yourself, and there’s the way the world sees you. Between the two there is a gap that varies in size depending on the person. With this Uranus change, there are very real benefits to shoring up discrepancies of perception. Ask for feedback and advice. Record yourself — anything to get closer to a shared reality.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 10). Presentation earns points! You have a way of making a package irresistible, and it applies to how you show up in the world and all you put into it. You’re thoughtful; you research; and your timing is impeccable. You’ll be hired and entertained, cherished and awarded, and most delighted by the smiles you put on other faces. Pisces and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 39, 33, 1 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The I Ching suggests that natural attractions are futile to resist, though maybe resistance itself is the problem. Your best moments come through a state of surrender and complete welcoming.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The same event could bring tears or bursts of laughter. Either way, it makes you feel a little more alive just to know that all these feelings are running through you, ready to find expression.