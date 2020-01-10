Horoscopes: Jan. 10

There’s the way you see yourself, and there’s the way the world sees you. Between the two there is a gap that varies in size depending on the person. With this Uranus change, there are very real benefits to shoring up discrepancies of perception. Ask for feedback and advice. Record yourself — anything to get closer to a shared reality.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 10). Presentation earns points! You have a way of making a package irresistible, and it applies to how you show up in the world and all you put into it. You’re thoughtful; you research; and your timing is impeccable. You’ll be hired and entertained, cherished and awarded, and most delighted by the smiles you put on other faces. Pisces and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 39, 33, 1 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). The I Ching suggests that natural attractions are futile to resist, though maybe resistance itself is the problem. Your best moments come through a state of surrender and complete welcoming.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The same event could bring tears or bursts of laughter. Either way, it makes you feel a little more alive just to know that all these feelings are running through you, ready to find expression.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Knowing and trusting yourself usually comes easily to you, but occasionally you hit pockets of self-doubt that cause you to reassess. It’s all part of the pleasure for people like you who choose to stay fresh and relevant.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The event du jour comes with a side of nervous energy. Consider it a cosmic treat. You’ll have to push through to find (and expand) the limits of your comfort zone.
You have free articles remaining.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The quickest way to give yourself a boost is to go for a walk in the open air. Once the endorphins are released, so will be your creativity, and new problem-solving ideas will flow.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t have to seek special programs or go out of your way to develop yourself. Everything good in the way of building character comes from simply rising to the challenges of life that present themselves.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Among the ultimate freedoms is a freedom from reactivity. In losing your fears and triggers, you receive life’s wide and beautiful range of options — choices that are only available to those liberated enough to notice them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One mode of operating does not fit all. If there’s one thing that will change the outcome, it’s the pause you take to read the room. You’ll be shifting gears to fit the various moments of the day.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). All of the feelings you’ll have today will pass, be they good, bad, big or small. What sticks around longer is the narrative woven around it all. That can be tiresome. Consider skipping that part if you can.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The fun part of dancing, conversing, playing ball and so many other things we do in life together is the slightly unpredictable nature of the back-and-forth bounce. The important part here isn’t grace; it’s reciprocity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The best teacher for you right now is one you don’t have to pay. You can’t pay for the subtle give and take you need. The buy-in is done at a soul level with negotiations that are wordless and emotional.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). What’s broken? Nothing and no one. Things happen, and they need to be dealt with, not analyzed to death. Take out the drama and the problem just might eject right along with it.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.