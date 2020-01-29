Horoscopes: Jan. 29

The looming doubt before us, however brawny and fearsome it may seem, is but a vaporous obstacle. This fiery Aries moon burns it off. It puts a hustle to the march, lights a flame to the flirtation, gives a shove onto the dancefloor of life, and we’ll blast right through the illusion of limitations.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 29). Got a problem with receiving compliments? Well, you’ll have to get over it. That pesky praise will pile in this year. Friendships grow stronger — this is the treasure of a good life. You’ll invest and win in May. In July, your lovelies will count on you and you won’t let them down. Taurus and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 39 and 19.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). “This is not as advertised!” you’ll think, especially in the case of people. They cannot be blamed for presenting themselves less than accurately. Very few people are experts on the subject of who they are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll feel good about the work you do, not because it might end in achievement or bring you glory at some point, but because you’re proud of what you contribute over the long, unheralded journey.