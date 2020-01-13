Horoscopes: Jan. 13

Highly influential planets meet up to change the world. Hanging together in a little cluster of the sky map are Mercury, Saturn, Pluto and the sun. To make matters even more interesting, Venus enters the sign of empaths. So, not only do these planets interact, they are metaphorically feeling each other as they conspire to weave together the future.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 13). Just as the zest of a lemon is in the peel, you’ll wear your zest for life on the surface, though your vivacity is a product of a much deeper spiritual fullness. There’s a quickness to your solar year. You’re experimental but decisive. You waste no time hopping off what appears to be the wrong track to get on the right one. Aries and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 39, 32, 18 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll do what others would consider risky, scary or difficult. You’re not trying to prove anything. This is either where life has led you or where your interests have culminated. This is just who you are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve amassed a number of tricks and methods in your toolbox, and now is the time to stay in touch with your resources. Think about what your best moves are so that when the time comes you’ll remember to use them.