Horoscopes: Jan. 14

Though circumstances have propelled each of us through a particular history, we were always partners to some degree, however small. The great cluster in Capricorn’s sky suggests a deal with fate that’s weighted in the direction of independent control. Feel that? The steering wheel of life just got more responsive to your hand’s direction.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 14). The care and challenge you give your physical self will repay you, as you seem to get younger as the year progresses. Friends connect you with opportunity. You’ll have the courage to make a change in the way you’re getting and using money, and this improves your quality of life across the board. Pisces and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 44, 42 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To what degree are you responsible for the mistakes of your forebears? And what are you willing to do in the name of rectifying their wrongs? This is the question that subtly guides the day’s patterns.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ll be looking for proof that another person’s passions are directed to a somewhat realistic understanding of you as opposed to a projection of their own making.