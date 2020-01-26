Horoscopes: Jan. 26

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are being constantly cued to ask the next question, take the next step, buy the next thing. It will be refreshing to interact with things that are so complete as they are that “next,” if it exists, is irrelevant.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Not all thoughts are built alike. Some are straight as arrows; others are so loopy by nature they may as well be Hula-Hoops, and you’ll circulate accordingly. Think twice before you pick that kind up.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ve a gift for recognizing what people want. Sometimes you see what they want even before they themselves realize it. You can use this talent for fun and profit.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Relationships have blissful turns, peaceful passages and rocky stretches. The best motto when things get tense: “Fewer words, more time.” Silence makes healers out of the hours.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Of all the things to be loyal to — and there is so much around that is worthy of your allegiance — one thing that can go without your devotion is your own suffering. You’ve put in your time. Let it go.