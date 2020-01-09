Horoscopes: Jan. 9

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s no offering in the entire world that is right for everyone. You’ll objectively figure out why what you’re doing is right for certain people and not others so you can broaden or narrow your appeal according to your goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Loving a person for their potential isn’t really love because it’s a rejection of who the person is right now. One way to tell love from its imposters is that love is always happening in the present.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). People who mean well aren’t always helpful, and people who are careless or ill-intended don’t always hurt. Take the feelings out of your choice. The thing to consider strongly now is ability. Who can, and is likely to, deliver?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Yours will be the action that starts others moving. The most beneficial direction will be one that’s tidy, clean and simple. Tie loose ends and resolve clutter, and loved ones will follow your lead.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). People can feel how much you appreciate them, even when you don’t make a big fuss about it. Public praise isn’t always appropriate, but when it is, all who witness your genuineness and enthusiasm will be motivated by it.