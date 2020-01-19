Horoscopes: Jan. 19

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your emotions are water, your lips a faucet, and your mind is the valve. You can say or not say. You can turn up the heat or you can cool it. You’re in total control — not of the emotion, but of the way it comes out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). How open you are today! The sort of learning you’ll do isn’t exactly intellectual. Still, it seems to expand the spaces within your mind and send them to the outer reaches of the sky.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though you’re curious about the meaning of things and in tune with the way situations make you feel, you’re also looking for practical results. You want to come away from today with something that can actually be counted.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are more and less noble pursuits, though the categories don’t usually go the way people typically expect. The grandest event can require but a fraction of the nobility that’s inside the observation of an insect.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s power in a name. When it’s given, it’s a hope, a suggestion, a placeholder for potential. By living, we write the definition to the word that it is our name.