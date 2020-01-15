Horoscopes: Jan. 15

Use feelings to sense whether a situation is healthy or a person is genuine. Use feelings to try and understand someone, or sense your own needs. Do not, however, use your feelings as a GPS today, as feelings may be unreliable maps, altered by ego drives and immaturity. A judicious Libra moon suggests we let ourselves be guided by what's right.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 15). To loved ones you'll give nothing more precious than your presence, and they'll celebrate the closeness you share. You'll have luck as a newcomer to a group. Your fresh take and the skills you bring will raise all. You'll soon be running things. An investment will pay handsomely three times in 2020. Leo and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 39, 2, 22 and 14.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are certain things you just shouldn't bargain-hunt for, for instance expertise in the medical, mechanical, educational and legal realms. A worthy expert should save you money in the long run.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll stay on point, refusing to do business for its own sake. Better to do nothing, thus conserving your energy for the game, than to spend all your vitality moving without purpose.