Horoscopes: Jan. 31

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re willing to do whatever work it takes to get the job done, but you’re not willing to toil indiscriminately. This is why it’s essential to have a trusted and knowledgeable leader.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are few things in life more useful than a fun outlook. No one can be fun all of the time, but being fun when it matters brings all kinds of good luck. Today, it mostly comes from relaxing, staying playful and sticking with the moment.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You know how to take care of yourself, but you don’t always do it. Well, that’s going to have to change. It’s not just about you, you know. Your loved ones are also better off when you’re operating at the top of your game.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Honesty goes really well with charm. Without charm, the truth can be too painful to do any good. Also, note that there are those who think they are being honest, but instead they are being thuggishly opinionated.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just because you are a certain age, race and socioeconomic standing doesn’t mean your appeal stops with that same demographic. Diversity is the magic of the human race; never forget that.