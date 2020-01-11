Horoscopes: Jan. 11

Tomorrow, Mercury, Saturn and Pluto all line up neatly in Capricorn like a rat pack stealing the stage circa 1960, or a brat pack on screen circa 1985. Whatever your preference of reference, today will have all the buzz of anticipation. Something is about to begin, and this is an excellent time to file in, face the stage and take your seat.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 11). Never doubt your competence this year. You’ve been in charge of taking care of yourself for several thousands of days, and you’ve done an amazing job, all things considered. You’ll take that experience and turn it into a remarkable relationship, a travel adventure and progress with the project that means the most to you. Cancer and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 1, 8, 40 and 10.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your identity isn’t something you always think about, which is the healthy way to handle it. However, changing times cause you to consider yourself a little more than usual and make decisions about who you want to be going forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No matter how well you know someone, you can always learn more. Today, you’ll jostle a relationship about a bit and something new will pop out like the secret compartment of an old jewelry chest.