Horoscopes: Jan. 11

Tomorrow, Mercury, Saturn and Pluto all line up neatly in Capricorn like a rat pack stealing the stage circa 1960, or a brat pack on screen circa 1985. Whatever your preference of reference, today will have all the buzz of anticipation. Something is about to begin, and this is an excellent time to file in, face the stage and take your seat.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 11). Never doubt your competence this year. You’ve been in charge of taking care of yourself for several thousands of days, and you’ve done an amazing job, all things considered. You’ll take that experience and turn it into a remarkable relationship, a travel adventure and progress with the project that means the most to you. Cancer and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 1, 8, 40 and 10.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your identity isn’t something you always think about, which is the healthy way to handle it. However, changing times cause you to consider yourself a little more than usual and make decisions about who you want to be going forward.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). No matter how well you know someone, you can always learn more. Today, you’ll jostle a relationship about a bit and something new will pop out like the secret compartment of an old jewelry chest.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You need help; someone needs to give you help. All is aligned perfectly for you to build your pitch. Highlight many benefits that will surely come to any assistant of yours.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll be happy about negotiating, if you do it for the right reasons. The best one will be that other people’s contributions are worth the effort. However, you’ll regret any compromise that’s made to please or placate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your feisty disposition makes you an exciting person to be around today, although there are always lines to be walked and crossed. Your tolerance for risk might be a little higher than is good for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though you will experience a strong psychic connection and know just what another person needs without hearing it verbally expressed, taking action on this will be a delicate and tricky matter.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve selected interesting people and highlighted their best qualities, weaving together truly inspired social life. Any time you spend developing friendships contributes to this work of art.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There is a rather powerful intimacy in conflict, be it run-of-the-mill drama, arguments, power struggles or any disagreement. Consider carefully how you want to involve yourself in this way.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You could pull out all the stops and show the full force and variance of your talent. Will they be blown away in multitudes? Probably. Also they’ll be jealous and threatened. Diplomacy is showmanship. Hold back a little something.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Knowing you’re not in control can be frightening or frustrating, especially when the situation is one you would normally handle without a problem. Try not to resist life’s little natural spontaneous changes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People who are easy to be with give you a break from having to do emotional work. Laughter is restorative as is the idea that you’re accepted for who you are, no pretense or cover necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your joy cannot be derailed today. You plan for it, you stay focused on it, and you don’t even bother to turn your head toward anything that might detract from your happiness.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.