Horoscopes: Jan. 6

On a Monday rich in lunar aspects and changes, whatever you put in the top priority of your life will thrive. You’ll find yourself making decisions in support of your No. 1 thing and taking risks you wouldn’t take for anything else. It won’t even be hard because the No. 1 spot comes with all sorts of self-sustaining energy.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 6). Start thinking of the emotions and reactions you want to come away with when looking back at your year and reverse engineer this solar journey. Your new plan kicks in this month, and by May you’ll have created a better and different flow for your finances. Family grows in numbers and in closeness. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 22, 17, 4 and 26.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). In preparation for the upcoming event, give yourself twice the time you think you’ll need. Success will be determined by the setup. Think ahead — about not only the logistical aspects to a project but the emotional ones as well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Some people don’t recognize beauty outside of its frame. Some don’t even see it when it’s inside the frame. They let the frame itself dictate the value. It’s sad, but it’s happening often enough that you need to be aware of it.