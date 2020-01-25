Horoscopes: Jan. 25

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Dopamine is to the brain what cupcakes are to the world of carbohydrates. In both cases, little goes a long way. Too much pleasure, anticipation and wanting is unhealthy, addictive even.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It seems there are dozens of reasons why you shouldn’t do a thing and only one reason you should. When the one reason is important enough — as in love, ethics, family, country — opposition is inconsequential.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Enlightenment is a terrible goal, as it cannot be achieved or even discovered. Instead, it’s a state in which it is found that there is nothing to find. Your peace will come inside the moments you inhabit. No striving.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People who ask for your opinion are really just trying to figure out who you are, where you stand and what you might possibly do for them. They want to know, like and trust you more than they want your inner thought process.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The philosopher Seneca believed that to laugh in the face of fear or stay calm in tumult could only be the result of “a beam of divinity that influences a mortal body.” Maybe. Or maybe you’re there because you did the work.