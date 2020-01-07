Horoscopes: Jan. 7

Moon in sporting, social Gemini reminds us how we get to choose our playmates and call some circumstances of the game. These choices get made whether we’re conscious of them or not. It’s just more fun when intentional, as there’s a special kind of charge that comes with getting aware of what were once our unconscious decisions.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 7). Waves lapping at the shore look gentle enough while moving the enormity of oceans. You are like the moon, exerting an invisible, constant and mighty force over the tides of life. You make a plan daily and follow through. Your commitment to yourself is how all things are possible. Leo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 14, 3 and 38.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Perspective is impermanent. You want it to change fast? Move. That’s the quickest way. Time — you have to wait for. Colors — you have to impose with a lens. Want to keep a perspective as long as possible? Stand still.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You like yourself better around certain people. There’s a reason for it, though one you may not be consciously aware of yet. What if you made it a rule that you only pursue relationships with people you feel good around?