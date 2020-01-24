Horoscopes: Jan. 24

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Though thoughts may whiz by in an unintelligible blur, the emotion you’re feeling is evidence of their content. Slow down, rewind, investigate. Chances are those sadness-producing thoughts aren’t even true.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll ruminate over an exchange. Sure, in the greater scheme of things perhaps this exchange is meaningless with results of no real consequence, and yet somehow it also means everything.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You get to choose with whom you spend time. Most people take the best of the ones they see around them, sampling from but a few hundred of the 7 billion people on earth. You’ll have luck casting a much wider net.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People worth their salt will foul up just like the rest, but they’ll own up to their mistakes and try to make amends. Anyone who tries to brush errors under the rug is a potential danger source.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Word of the day: pantisocracy — a utopian social order in which all are equal in status and responsibility. The group won’t get there. None ever has. But anything you can do to shore up differences will be appreciated.