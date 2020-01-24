Horoscopes: Jan. 24

The new moon in Aquarius asks, “What have you done for humanity?” You don’t have to devote your life to the downtrodden to make a difference. And if you raised millions to help a cause... would it? Try this one: “Be a good human being, a warm-hearted, affectionate person. That is my fundamental belief.” — Dalai Lama
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 24). In a rather unusual and delightful twist, what you invest in will bring you both momentary and long-term fulfillment. This seldom happens! What a pleasure to not have to expend willpower on the things that are good for you because your attractions handle the whole deal. Health, wealth and vitality are yours. Virgo and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 20, 1, 44 and 16.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Relationships are a two-way loop. Just as you toil with your powers of perception to present your best self and build the relationship, the other person toils similarly to receive your ideas and meet your expectations.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Psychologists refer to the “integrated self” like it’s possible for an infinitely complex creature in an equally complex environment to be fully united in thought, emotion and action. All we can do is our best.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Avoid those who can’t take a joke and won’t give one. The humorless lack subtlety of thought, are risk-averse and worst of all are apt to spread the soul-sucking disease of seriousness.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Though thoughts may whiz by in an unintelligible blur, the emotion you’re feeling is evidence of their content. Slow down, rewind, investigate. Chances are those sadness-producing thoughts aren’t even true.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll ruminate over an exchange. Sure, in the greater scheme of things perhaps this exchange is meaningless with results of no real consequence, and yet somehow it also means everything.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You get to choose with whom you spend time. Most people take the best of the ones they see around them, sampling from but a few hundred of the 7 billion people on earth. You’ll have luck casting a much wider net.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People worth their salt will foul up just like the rest, but they’ll own up to their mistakes and try to make amends. Anyone who tries to brush errors under the rug is a potential danger source.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Word of the day: pantisocracy — a utopian social order in which all are equal in status and responsibility. The group won’t get there. None ever has. But anything you can do to shore up differences will be appreciated.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There are invisible tethers that hook you into certain people and endeavors and keep your rapt attention there though there is so much else you could pay attention to if you wanted. Why? See if you can figure it out.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). As for these thoughts that you’d rather not have, you don’t have to flee them, battle them or bottle them. Avoid feeding them like an ugly little pet. Try distraction. Not everything has to be turned into an emotional journey.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You are no longer afraid of the thing that used to keep you from love. Take a moment to acknowledge the growth and really absorb what it’s like to be here... because you’re about to have another spurt.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll go on unselfconsciously just doing you. What you believe is simply the right thing to do in the moment will be heroic and deeply moving to someone else.
