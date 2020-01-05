Horoscopes: Jan. 5

Sagittarius is a fiery station for Mars. Anger stuff comes up. The gurus say meet anger with virtue — but how? It might be as simple as pausing to listen to what anger has to say. No need to rush to resolution. Also note that anger is like hazardous waste. It shouldn’t be kept, but you also have to be careful how you get rid of it. Anger responsibly.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 5). Just because you’ve done things one way doesn’t mean that’s the way you always will. Transformations start small. You have the confidence and courage to take action and do some things less conventionally. You’ll make a big sale next season, and this gives you mobility. Love’s exchange will bring great joy. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 3, 33, 38 and 11.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you had to boil the day’s focus down to four words it would be along the lines of: Fix stuff about money. What’s getting in the way, mostly, are your feelings about what you deserve or what’s possible.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your mind, when left to its own devises, can be like a tired toddler throwing tantrums. Lead yourself. Any way that you can promote positive emotions and language will be a very welcome assertion into the mental landscape.