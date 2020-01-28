Horoscopes: Jan. 28

Mars and Neptune square off to remind us that big issues can take longer to work out. Maybe a lifetime just isn’t enough. But when it comes to soul-elevation, time isn’t the most relative variable anyway. The measurement that matters is commitment. Wholeheartedly agree to do whatever it takes, for however long, because it’s all that matters.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 28). Even though the early weeks pop with excitement, the real surprise will be the thrill that comes from being needed. The more you do for others, the better you feel. And as you execute your plans, you’ll notice who you inspire. Your past and your professional life merge in helpful and lucrative ways. Scorpio and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 2, 18, 44 and 6.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The bottom line is important, but it’s rarely what a situation is really about. To know what really matters to people, study interactions. Inside the smallest gestures will be the gift of everything.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve decided to get good at something. It doesn’t matter how far off you are from the mark right now. Figure out what small part of it you can learn. You only need to get 1% better at a time.