Horoscopes: Jan. 22

Boredom is a kind of rejection of the prevalent features of the moment. You’ve been taught to tolerate boredom, and even mask it and deny feeling it at all. Instead, try to recognize when you’re bored. Take it as a cue to escape either by leaving the situation or by going deeper into it until you hook into a layer more fascinating to you.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 22). Kurt Vonnegut said, “Everything is nothing with a twist.” You savored many wins last year, but there were also losses that you’re still deciding how to handle. You’re so close to turning them into loads of good fortune that all you need is said “twist.” The year brings brilliant creativity and personal achievement. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 50, 33, 21 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There are times to push yourself, give yourself tough-love talks and do the heavy lifting it takes to be an emotional powerlifter. Not today. You’ll go much further with gentle compassion and encouragement.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Today’s life path is like a 17th-century stagecoach route, and you’re being jostled accordingly. Try and relax into the bumpy rhythm knowing that this mode is what’s available now; it’s as good as any; and you’ll arrive soon enough.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It sounds like a platitude, a mediocre Pinterest infographic that gets shared in moments of halfhearted solidarity. But what if it also happens to be just plain true? You really do deserve more.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People don’t automatically deserve to get all of you. There are parts of your personality that you put on hold when you’re around people who don’t react well to them. This is self-protection and completely within your right.
You have free articles remaining.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The burning question: Whatever gave you the idea that your life should be anything other than how it is? The faster you can stamp “WRONG” on that, the more empowered, creative and capable of change you will be.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Too bad what you really want to say is not appropriate and will not go over well. The good thing is you have self-control on your side, and some equivalent to a diary that locks, so put it all there.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Relationships are like any other endeavor. If you work them the same way too many times, the routines get dull. The good news is any change, however small, will inject freshness.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Pick yourself up from that midday shake-up and get right back to the plan. If you don’t have a plan, get back to the dreaming, thinking and believing, and then come up with a plan.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It is said that suspicion haunts the guilty mind. But it also haunts the mind that’s really good at critical thinking and compelled to understand the truth of the situation.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There’s this friction going on between thinking and feeling. Seems simpler to give the reins over to one school or the other. Alas, it won’t work. The mind and heart must each hold a strap or this thing won’t gallop.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Plan A probably won’t work, but the alphabet has 25 more letters, give or take, depending on your preferred language. If there’s anything to get better at now, it’s switching to the next plan without much fuss.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have no intention of talking about things that other people don’t understand, and yet it will happen unless you keep checking in to be sure that the last thing computed.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.