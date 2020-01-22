Horoscopes: Jan. 22

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People don’t automatically deserve to get all of you. There are parts of your personality that you put on hold when you’re around people who don’t react well to them. This is self-protection and completely within your right.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The burning question: Whatever gave you the idea that your life should be anything other than how it is? The faster you can stamp “WRONG” on that, the more empowered, creative and capable of change you will be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Too bad what you really want to say is not appropriate and will not go over well. The good thing is you have self-control on your side, and some equivalent to a diary that locks, so put it all there.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Relationships are like any other endeavor. If you work them the same way too many times, the routines get dull. The good news is any change, however small, will inject freshness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Pick yourself up from that midday shake-up and get right back to the plan. If you don’t have a plan, get back to the dreaming, thinking and believing, and then come up with a plan.