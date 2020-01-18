Horoscopes: Jan. 18

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Many have lost their balance lunging for the brass ring. The energy of anticipation can go awry and must be carefully managed. Too much excitement can spoil the deal. Step away, distract yourself, calm down, come back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Sometimes you like finding out what people know that you don’t because it’s interesting. But right now, it’s much more than that. There’s money riding on the question. Ask outright.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You could take the win, but is it worth it at this point? If the victory comes at someone else’s expense, you’ll always be looking over your shoulder, waiting for things to catch up with you when the tides inevitably turn.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There is no one person who can relate to you in every way. Some have sensitivity, others finesse, others a way of making you feel like a star. When you don’t expect anyone to deliver on all levels, you enjoy what each does well.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You are not this one emotion you are having. However pleasant or uncomfortable it may be, it’s a feeling you’re having and not an integral part of your identity. There’s peace in tugging these things apart.