Horoscopes Jan. 27

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Would you believe that people working together form an enticement that’s even stronger than people playing together? It’s because there’s great comfort in the structure of work. Jobs build bonds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you really think about those you serve, your job becomes easier. You expend less effort guessing about what to do and hone in with great empathy on those who need what you can give.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In moments of loss, people cannot see what will be gained. But you’ve been through enough life to know that what’s gained is often such a better fit. So you trust life, and help others trust, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Yes, you are the sign of the scales. That doesn’t mean you were meant to be stuck in a back-and-forth pattern. When balance is hard to achieve, maybe you’re measuring the wrong things. Time to reassess your values.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just because a thing must be dealt with doesn’t mean it must be tackled head-on. Sidle up. That’s a nonconfrontational position that many people respond well to.