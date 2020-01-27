Horoscopes Jan. 27

It is said that hurt people hurt people — something to take into consideration in approaching the injured, especially the heart-wounded. Venus and Neptune conjoin for empathy and introspection. This should help, as will keeping in mind that people often don’t advertise their woes. You can’t go wrong with tenderness across the board.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 27). You’ve seen earthquakes of the soul; you’ve stood in the ruins; you’ve built the new city. Now you’ll draw on those experiences and start running things. You’ll learn whom to trust, lean on, delegate to. You’re ultra-organized, and your sense of purpose carries over to others. Summer brings foreign travel. Taurus and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 39, 33, 18 and 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Triumph always goes to those who endure, the reason being that endurance itself is the triumph. Wins are celebrated and then forgotten. Attendance records remain.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You weren’t aware while it was happening, but you’ve changed. You’re different. For this reason, you can’t go back and continue the old scene; you can only return to transcend it. You can only go back as the new you.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve a gift for knowing the right thing to say. It sometimes means being frank or crass. You cater the style to the audience. Even so, there will be instances when words just aren’t the medium — action is.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Would you believe that people working together form an enticement that’s even stronger than people playing together? It’s because there’s great comfort in the structure of work. Jobs build bonds.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you really think about those you serve, your job becomes easier. You expend less effort guessing about what to do and hone in with great empathy on those who need what you can give.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). In moments of loss, people cannot see what will be gained. But you’ve been through enough life to know that what’s gained is often such a better fit. So you trust life, and help others trust, too.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Yes, you are the sign of the scales. That doesn’t mean you were meant to be stuck in a back-and-forth pattern. When balance is hard to achieve, maybe you’re measuring the wrong things. Time to reassess your values.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Just because a thing must be dealt with doesn’t mean it must be tackled head-on. Sidle up. That’s a nonconfrontational position that many people respond well to.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Maybe the key to your happiness is one of those automatic ones that stays in your pocket and unlocks when you’re near enough to the door. More likely, your happiness can be unlocked through face recognition.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Anxious about the future? Make a plan. Anxious about the plan? Do a brainstorm. Anxious about a brainstorm? Just keep your hand moving around the page and all kinds of answers will come.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Direct loving kindness inwardly follows up as the Metta meditators do with a sequence of compassion that expands evermore inclusively toward loved ones, strangers, enemies and the far reaches of the universe.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Success is within your control. You just don’t know what to do yet. It will be tempting to dive in, but it’s better to start with research. A systematic approach will take you far.
