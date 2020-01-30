Horoscopes: Jan. 30

CANCER (June 22-July 22). That spinning, centrifugal ride at the fair might be fun at first, but if you stay on it too long, you’ll get sick. It’s the same with circular thought processes. Recognize when you’re in one and hop off before things get toxic.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some things seem like good ideas in the dark and terrible ideas in the light of day. This is why artists try to look at things in lots of different lighting. You’re the artist of your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Think of last year’s “Game of Thrones” finale. The characters who made it through all the war and drama to weren’t the mightiest, though many were clever and wise. There is little more valuable to you than clear thought.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are afraid that if you put more effort into what you’re great at, you’ll stand out in a way that will be hard to manage. This is what’s stopping you from going forward. Take heart. The attention won’t come all at once.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One person, place or thing is not inherently more important than another person, place or thing. People make it so. The attention of people is a gift of significance. Use this.