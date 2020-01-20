Horoscopes: Jan. 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Maybe your work is self-explanatory, but the truth is that people still need help understanding. Tell, show them, and then teach it again in a different way. Do what it takes to hook them. Then, hop on the success train.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). On the highway of life, you have to be willing to change lanes, slow down and leave via the exit once in a while. Sure, there’s life in the race, but it really pales when compared with life beyond those exits.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you look around, you’ll either observe a powerful beauty or feel a beautiful power. You’ll commit wholly to the moment, seeking to understand and be a part of this.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Today’s mystic image is the tarot card “strength,” in which a woman tames a lion using only tenderness. An infinity halo hovers, a reminder that fortitude is a crown from the eternal realms. You couldn’t shake it if you tried.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While there’s no real glee in having to scrape together resources, there’s something oddly satisfying about this excuse to call on people and find out the extent of generosity in their nature.