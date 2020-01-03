Horoscopes: Jan. 3

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Healthy relationships often go unadvertised, as they are a private matter, reflected in the confidence of the two people involved not the hundreds of Facebook friends on the sidelines.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you don’t need to forgive yourself so much as learn more about yourself. You expected something different than what you actually wanted to do in the moment. It’s nothing more or less than good information to know.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You learn to steal the moments of grace and execute loveliness wherever you can. Down deep you understand that life will always be complicated so the moment to take it in, or give it away, is always now and now and now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Kindness is better than coolness, but you’ve always known that. What may surprise you is that it’s trending so strongly today along with the preference of happiness and integrity over conformity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You express your fearlessness differently these days. You’re unconcerned with appearing powerful or right, or proving yourself in any way. Fearlessness allows for vulnerability.