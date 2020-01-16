Horoscopes: Jan. 16

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’ll mix into the world with gusto, seeking a greater breadth of experience. It’s the way to figure out how people are thinking, what their pain points are and how you might help.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Relationships come and go as needs change. People are transactional like that. There are very few ties that extend beyond immediate circumstances not reliant on a confluence of interests. Cherish those; hold them sacred.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Most bad habits can be more easily bent than broken. Poke, prod and lean on your patterns to see how flexible they are. Perhaps what’s needed isn’t blunt force but a twist.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It is natural to imagine oneself as very different from other people when, in fact, it is likely that the very particular and unique feelings you are having have been processed by humans for thousands of years. Do share.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While you’re trying to improve, don’t turn your internal world into a battlefield where the you of your dreams fights the you of your nightmares. Tenderness and inclusion are the way. Accept yourself.