Horoscopes: Jan. 8

CANCER (June 22-July 22). People change when they want to and are ready to and know how to.

You may want to change, or you may want someone else to. Staying out of one another’s process and still being supportive will be tricky and yet doable.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Love is not blind. It is actually love’s deceiving doppelganger, infatuation, that chemically alters the mind, affecting perception in numerous ways. Account for this phenomenon with today’s fixations.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You will ponder what you are and what you might be. The insights available to you await in a quiet space outside of the day’s events and responsibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve tried things that worked and things that didn’t. As you experiment, watch out for a rebound situation. Opposite energies can be equally harmful. Often the best route out of harm’s way is a side step.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you feel an overwhelming urge toward the energies of pity or rescue, this is a red flag to heed. It points to a tendency to take responsibility for more than you should in the deal.