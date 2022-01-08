Horoscopes: Jan. 9

The fresh Aries moon forms three squares: First, to Venus, then the sun and finally, to Pluto. Many believe in their rightness. Those who leave room for the possibility that they are wrong will have an edge. The humble can see opportunities that are invisible to the confident. Openness is necessary to improve. Caution avoids disaster.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are a warrior. It doesn't mean you always want to fight the opposition. It means that your actions are imbued with purpose. The purpose today will be to assist in keeping things orderly and peaceful.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Rare entities are sought after; common ones are overlooked. When everyone wants it but few can have it, the value goes up. To make something more precious, you will limit access to it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Your relationship with a certain person is moving with the times, a sign that there's real potential here. The better you know and trust each other, the more opportunity there will be to conquer the world as a team.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There's nothing wrong with mediocrity, yet you're not interested. You'll pick what you're already good at and work as hard as it takes to make yourself remarkable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). An uncomfortable feeling comes back. In the past, you didn't know how to manage it — maybe you still don't — but you're willing to try to take it on anyway.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). On one hand, you hate to waste. On the other hand, in today's case, not wasting will take a great deal of preparation (which can feel to you like waste). It's a matter of choosing your battle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your improvements will come by way of subtraction. Getting rid of things makes room. It works in love, too, as relationships could use more space. Back off and wait for the wonder that will rush to fill in the blank.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Emotions are among the day's most valuable gifts. Feelings lead you places. Lovely ones send you to beautiful vistas. Raw and painful ones are shortcuts to an improved version of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Occasionally, your mind adopts an unhelpful strategy (for instance, obsessing about a situation that you can't control). Tell your mind to figure out the part of the scenario you can do something about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You won't take pity on a single soul, especially not on yourself, because you wholeheartedly believe in each person's ability to rise to the occasion and do what's necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Circumstances are changing quickly. It seems like you just made the plan and it already needs alterations. That you're able to adjust easily is a skill on its own — one you'll be using often in the weeks to come.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have a gift for putting yourself in the other person's place and really understanding what it's like to be there. You'll sort out a conflict and save the day.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 9). A year sprinkled in wonders! Your optimism and curiosity will attract fascinating people. Friends and teachers will help you nail an achievement. You'll keep building relationships. The old alliances will be a perfect match for new opportunities. A May investment will be part of your legacy. Taurus and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 10, 3, 33, 18 and 49.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Happy Birthday to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton), a Capricorn whose star burns so bright that the entire world seems to be watching her every move. With Mercury and Venus in philanthropic Aquarius, Middleton works for the good of humanity, while Mars, Saturn and Pluto in Libra promise that diplomacy and tact will eternally stand her in good stead.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

