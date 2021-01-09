Horoscopes: Jan. 9

The sign says, “Love like you’ve never been hurt.” Of course, that kind of love is worthless. To love like your skin has been peeled off before — and it’s about to happen again — that’s worth something. The cosmic call of today’s Venus and Mars trine is for heart-hardy heroes only. It’s for those who know what’s at stake and go forward anyway.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 9). You create loveliness in your personal environment, not because you’re an artistic elitist but because you have taste and style that naturally shines through you. Keep working on the things that look good to you, as your senses are supernaturally attuned to make wonders happen for yourself and others. Gemini and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 33, 22, 14 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). As much as you want a situation, territory or person to be yours, some things can’t be owned. Nevertheless, it won’t hurt to put your stamp on it and see what happens. Perhaps, the unownable thing can be borrowed for a while.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you’re in need of support, then ask for it. You don’t like to be in the down position, but maybe you are thinking of it in a limited way. “Help me” is an opportunity for someone. Are you willing to give someone an opportunity?