Horoscopes: Jan. 8

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Add heat or time and you’ll notice that the reduction of things is unique to the object. Some things become more concentrated, some less, the universal principal being that everything changes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). They love you, but they don’t know how to show you. This is a bittersweet theme that you can make all sweet by telling them what you want and need and making it easy for them to give it to you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Asking for help when you need it isn’t a sign of weakness; rather, it’s the picture of effectiveness. Strength is the result of a willful force coming up against a worthy adversary.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Different forums have different structures. Sports favor the one with the most points. Entertainment favors the ones with the most followers. In the forum you’re navigating today, charm wins, so you have the home-team advantage.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There are so few people in the world who are actually funny. You discount the gift because you were born with it and it is common to you. You won’t discount it today. Your humor helps people, and you’ll share it.