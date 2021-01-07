Horoscopes: Jan. 7

This is that quiet moment right before things shift. It’s the slumber party settling in to sleep, when every noise after stillness seems hilarious. Before you joke around, consider the rules: Comedy is tragedy plus distance. The distance can be created by time or space. The unfortunate thing happening to someone far away will hit the laugh jackpot.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 7). Think back to the things that didn’t work out — jobs you didn’t get, situations that didn’t celebrate you. This year represents the sweetest turnaround. You’ll be lauded for uniqueness. You’ll make a difference by the original way you solve problems. Truly, you’ll later point to this year when you need a reference for when it all went right. Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 24, 21, 29 and 13.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Even though there is no one better qualified than you to enhance your reputation, reputations are always the domain of other people. Still, you’ll find subtle ways to get them to sing your praises.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The moment something major is going on for someone you care about is your time to shine as a supporter and true friend. This is not that. This is preparation for that. Gather your statements and talking points.