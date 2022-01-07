Horoscopes: Jan. 7

The lunar conjunction to Neptune in the sensitive, soulful sign of Pisces has some of us more in touch with feelings of displacement. The ocean of emotion is deep indeed, all the more reason to find flotation devices and keep bobbing on the surface. Nurture social connections. They don’t have to be perfect to buoy you and keep you on the lighter side.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You take pride in doing a fine job with the maintenance of your life. This sends a signal to the universe that you’re happy for what you have. You’ll soon find yourself with even more of it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The uncomfortable rub between you and another person is an external manifestation of an argument inside your mind. Sort out your thoughts and the problem goes away.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When learning to communicate, children go from using one style in every situation to developing different modes — formal, professional, informal, intimate, etc. You’ve a knack for using just the right tone for the time to great success.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You solved a problem in the way you could at the time. Now you’re wondering if it was really the best way. You now have the luxury of giving it another look and experimenting with different solutions and approaches.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Modern life often gives the sensation of flying above human physicality, but the reality is that you are an animal, physically expressed, alive in motion. Your mind works best when you tend to the needs of the body.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While it’s easy to tell when you’re progressing inside of a game or even at work, social advancement is a trickier equation. Much relies on your ability to correctly read subtle cues. You’ll be brilliant at this now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll find the intersection of what you want to give and what they want to pay for. Success depends on doing what people care about, talking about what people are interested in and generally thinking of others.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Moods come and go. You prefer to make decisions based on your overall vision of your life, not the moment-to-moment minutiae of feelings. You refuse to give a mood too much sway over your schedule.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Children can spot a phony from a mile away. You’ll be gifted with similar instincts about people. The less you know about a person, the more spot-on your initial impressions will be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You signed up for something a long time ago and now that the moment has arrived, you simply aren’t that into it. However, it will be very fortunate indeed to honor your original commitments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re no stranger to compromise — you do it almost every day. That’s why today is so special. No need to serve the pleasure of others. The most responsible thing you can do is whatever you please.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Familiarity comes with its own kind of blindness. It’s better to know a little about people than to know too much. The more you learn about your heroes, the less heroic they may seem.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 6). You’re a romantic realist. You’ll believe in a fairy tale, but it’s a modern one, updated for your current circumstances and sensibility. Truly magical things happen when you go all-in with plans, feet firmly planted in what’s real. A major accomplishment will have you living pretty in May. The excellence of family boosts all. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 14, 30, 38 and 1.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Aries and Capricorn are the stars of the zodiac this weekend. The ram and the sea goat are creatures who can butt heads in matters of love. Aries represents raw power, youth and vitality. Capricorn represents maturity, strategy and stamina. As opponents they are detrimental to each other, but as teammates they are unstoppable. A shared goal is all it takes to galvanize their bond.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0