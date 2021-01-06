Horoscopes: Jan. 6

Instant gratification is like alcohol served at a party. It may be a festive thing to offer others, though the host is better off partaking very little or abstaining altogether. This Mars entrance into Taurus, the sign of appetite, is an excellent time for temperance. Don’t let the execution of plans get sloppy with overindulgence.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 6). You’ll ace the test, comply with instructions and move on to the next level. It’s impressive but not nearly as soul-satisfying as when you, time and again this year, contribute the inventiveness that only you can give. You’ll double down on your vision, approaching work and love with unparalleled creativity. Gemini and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 3, 33 and 42.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve seen yourself in a certain role, tried it on, played around, and now things are getting real. The role is no longer something you put on when you’re feeling it; it’s now part of who you are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You now suspect that you sacrificed your time and passion for prizes that aren’t coming. Still, you gained something in working up the fervor that will never leave you. Pack up and apply your energy elsewhere.