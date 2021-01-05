Horoscopes: Jan. 5

There’s a difference between doing something because you want to and doing it because you’re afraid of what will happen if you don’t. Being sure, agreeable and all-in have its benefits. But if you’re reluctant, don’t worry. Being unsure and saying yes anyway will produce surprisingly good results under this Libra moon.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 5) Relationships are your treasure, and you’ll put in effort to make them special. Everything you put into socializing will pay you back. Family celebrates and invests in you. The spring scene you fall into is a natural fit for your talent. As a result, you’ll accomplish heaps of work and sock away an impressive amount of money. Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 1, 15, 23 and 27.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Like a traveler in the fog, you may only be able to see a few inches in front of you at a time, but that can be enough to get where you’re going, especially if you have guidance from a better vantage point on the outside.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To perform at your highest capacity, it helps to feel good inside and out. Sleep, water and nutrition in the proper amounts are the cornerstone of your most excellent work.