Horoscopes: Jan. 5

There’s a difference between doing something because you want to and doing it because you’re afraid of what will happen if you don’t. Being sure, agreeable and all-in have its benefits. But if you’re reluctant, don’t worry. Being unsure and saying yes anyway will produce surprisingly good results under this Libra moon.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 5) Relationships are your treasure, and you’ll put in effort to make them special. Everything you put into socializing will pay you back. Family celebrates and invests in you. The spring scene you fall into is a natural fit for your talent. As a result, you’ll accomplish heaps of work and sock away an impressive amount of money. Aries and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 1, 15, 23 and 27.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Like a traveler in the fog, you may only be able to see a few inches in front of you at a time, but that can be enough to get where you’re going, especially if you have guidance from a better vantage point on the outside.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To perform at your highest capacity, it helps to feel good inside and out. Sleep, water and nutrition in the proper amounts are the cornerstone of your most excellent work.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You become what you focus on, so focus on what you love. It’s not that your adoration in and of itself will bring a circumstance into being, but the concentration of energy will tip off a string of actions that eventually land you there.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The brain isn’t technically a muscle. Nonetheless, you can train this complex cellular structure in much the same way as you would your arms, legs or core. Design a plan for strength, flexibility, agility and endurance.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Reading isn’t everyone’s favorite way to get information, and for some people it doesn’t even make the short list. But today, it’s going to be your amazingly convenient route to a successful outcome.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Wishing and waiting has its purpose in a life, but you’ve already been there and you’re too busy now to return. It’s no mystery why opportunity keeps coming your way. It’s because you make things happen.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What you bring to the table is a very unique offering, born of your place in the world — a place no one else occupies. It follows that your point of view offers angles no one else could know. Bank on it today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As for your messes — you can hide them, clean them up or work with them. Just don’t curse them. Evolutionary history has proven the enormous potential in even the grossest blob of slime.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s not so hard to have the socially correct response to a situation once you get out of yourself, step back and view it objectively. What is the primary emotion being shared? Respond in kind.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Today’s snag will present itself like a one-off, but be careful how you handle it. Do it in a way that you’d be happy to repeat a few times, because you just might have to.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). For what you’re working on today, the practice is not a means to a result. The practice is the result. It’s all you can control, and therefore it is all that matters and is worthy of the best of your attention.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Everywhere you go today you create comfort. You don’t have to be talking to do this. Either consciously or subconsciously, you’ll mirror back the emotions of others and help them feel like they are not in it alone.
