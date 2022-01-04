Horoscopes: Jan. 4

If they can’t pay, what does it matter what they owe you? Once you determine you’ve hit the limit of what a person can possibly do, giving any more energy to the situation is a waste of time. Those who take the lesson and move on to greener pastures will find their circumstances much improved at this point of the Capricorn solar journey.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The clouds part. The sun shines through. You can see clearly what must be done. Next you will create the structure, form and organization to make your life the way you want it to be.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your sense of whimsy has gone underappreciated. Who do you know who understands the importance of play? You deserve to be around people who get you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don’t think in terms of success and failure, just accept what happens and build on it. Out of the graceful handling of your mistakes will come your masterpiece.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have no intention of bossing others around. But what if they want you to? Some people behave badly because they are secretly longing for someone to keep them in line.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). None have seen the atom but many have witnessed the enormous power harnessed inside it. You have an invisible power inside of you, much greater than your current estimation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). While it’s true that all good things must come to an end, so must all bad things, all mediocre things and eventually (but not soon enough) all dreadfully boring things. The best is yet to come.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though hard work can accomplish much, so much more will be accomplished today by going easy on yourself and others. Start by asking yourself what is really worth doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t let a lack of experience scare you away from a situation. You’ll get up to speed quickly enough. Also, being well-informed can oddly give you a narrower vision. No matter what you know, it’s enough for today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Progress will be made swift and tidy when you pose certain questions to yourself before moving forward. Ask: How can I make this easier? More fun? More comfortable? How can I edit to simplify?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). What’s hard for you is easy for another. What’s hard for another is easy for you. So, exchange work and help each other out. Great things will come of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s not a single thing that warrants a stressed-out response. Remain relaxed and playful. All the work gets done; the problems get solved; the errors get fixed.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don’t have to be a fire safety expert to know that one incendiary element is all that’s needed to start the trouble. The real question today is: What is your tolerance for trouble?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 4). When you look back on this year, you’ll count your obstacles as blessings because they make things more interesting. You’ll stretch, think and assert yourself to master a craft, and you won’t mind a bit because you’re happiest when challenged and growing to fulfill your potential. Love, humor and fun will go hand in hand. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 1, 11 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Capricorn Louis Braille changed the world with his invention of a tactile writing system adaptable to almost any language. Braille was a determined Capricorn with communication planet Mercury in Capricorn and Venus in future-thinking Aquarius. As a tribute to his accomplishments, NASA has named an asteroid in the innermost regions of the asteroid belt “9969 Braille.”

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

