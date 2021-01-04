Horoscopes: Jan. 4

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Look for the answer to the trick. The flash pot is redirecting your attention, so what is it they don’t want you to look at? What matters is the intention behind the magic. Can you see that, too?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your goal is to create a pleasant social flow and an environment of comfort and familiarity. You deliver better work from that sort of atmosphere and so will the others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When what you do serves a purpose, that’s a viable contribution. When what you do changes someone, that’s an art. You’re happy with the former, though you’ll strive for the latter until it’s done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re adhering to a pattern set long ago because it’s what has always been expected. But this sequence isn’t as fulfilling as you want it to be. You’ll dare to set different expectations, and the others’ will change soon after.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve a charming way of letting the other person know that you’re engaged in their sharing. For this reason, people will seek your company. They want your reaction and will ask for it time and again.