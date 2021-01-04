Horoscopes: Jan. 4

The Virgo moon is a follower of rules. The other luminaries object, pointing out that rules are often arbitrary, boundaries are often imagined and, generally speaking, things change. Later, Mercury and Pluto add fun, making doors appear where they weren’t before — a delight, but hopefully not a surprise. This is the natural outcome of hard work.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 4). From where you currently sit on this whimsical path, you couldn’t possibly guess the wonders ahead. Moneymaking opportunities come in new forms. February and June sparkle with social excitement and new relationships. Summer swirls around a singular goal and the dream team to make it happen. Virgo and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 33, 12, 4, 18 and 39.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everywhere you go people are asking for feedback—robots, too. Corporations, social media posts, people around you, it’s like your opinion is a precious commodity. Yes, and your attention and time are even more so.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everything adds to your momentum, even the things that seem to thwart it. Whatever comes up, you’ll handle it like a boss, take the necessary recovery time, and then get into the action of accelerating your intentions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The risk worth taking won’t involve the lottery or any other kind of game. The gamble to double down on is an investment in you — your education, your dreams or even your whims.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Look for the answer to the trick. The flash pot is redirecting your attention, so what is it they don’t want you to look at? What matters is the intention behind the magic. Can you see that, too?
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your goal is to create a pleasant social flow and an environment of comfort and familiarity. You deliver better work from that sort of atmosphere and so will the others.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When what you do serves a purpose, that’s a viable contribution. When what you do changes someone, that’s an art. You’re happy with the former, though you’ll strive for the latter until it’s done.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re adhering to a pattern set long ago because it’s what has always been expected. But this sequence isn’t as fulfilling as you want it to be. You’ll dare to set different expectations, and the others’ will change soon after.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve a charming way of letting the other person know that you’re engaged in their sharing. For this reason, people will seek your company. They want your reaction and will ask for it time and again.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Don’t let the jittery rhythm of the day stop you from forward movement. You’ll find yourself doing a highly original dance — a dance you couldn’t have found without this unusual beat.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’ll adjust your thinking in regard to a hobby. It’s becoming more like work. You approach it like a professional. Whether you’re getting paid for it is beside the point. Your attitude changes your game.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your attraction to someone is based in an attraction to the “you” that emerges when you’re around this person. Seize this shiny opportunity to play a different role, one that’s focused on your common interests.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You embrace the process of creation in service to improvement. Creativity thrives in the same sort of environment that nurtures children — acceptance, support and a set of lovingly, consistently enforced rules.
