Horoscopes: Jan. 31

It is the very nature of power to change hands. Like an Olympic torch, the point is to take it as far as duty allows and then pass it on. Does your awareness of the temporary nature of authority make you want to use yours very well while you can? Under this industrious Virgo moon, take charge with great focus and effectiveness.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 31). No one teaches the bird to make a nest. You, like the bird, will tap into those instincts that came part and parcel with the collective knowledge of Mother Nature and build a beautiful structure of protection, solace and nurturing. From there, you’ll sing yourself to the sky, attracting the right company to share it with. Aries and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 31, 5, 17 and 49.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Resolve issues quickly regardless of how small and inconsequential they may seem. Otherwise, tiny tangles of troubles in the corners of your mind will have a way of slowing your thought processes.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When the map disagrees with the ground, even the best cartographer in the world knows which is at fault. You’ll be given instructions. Feel free to forget them all in favor of reacting to what’s going on.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The day brings a happiness trifecta: something to do, someone to love and an event on the horizon to look forward to. Your appreciation of life’s balance makes this steadiness all the sweeter.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). The picture looks better when the image is defined. Bringing more light to it isn’t necessarily bringing more clarity. You need the darkness, too. It’s the interplay of light and shadow that provides definition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You tend to take any responsibility as seriously as if you were getting paid to fulfill the order. However, your attitude can get a little lax with your responsibilities to yourself. Fight this. Show up stronger for yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Through meditation, you can sweep out your mind, though, like most things that get swept, it only stays clear for the few moments it takes to set the stage for a glorious torrent of ideas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though you may not currently have all the tools you need to make what you want to make, start anyway. While you’re already moving, you’ll learn what you need and who has it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Conversation comes from the subconscious. This is why you sometimes are very surprised at what you say. For instance, today a thought occurs to you for the first time just as it leaps from your tongue.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Your critical eye will be helpful in many tasks of the day, but use it judiciously. It won’t always be appropriate to offer an opinion. And when working alone, save the critical phase for after the creative brainstorming.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Words can intrigue, delight, offend and portend — but they can’t actually do. You’ll be made aware of just how much can only happen in the thrust of action.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). In some faiths, it is believed that there is, at our deepest level, a part of us that cannot be stained. This eternal purity within, if you can imagine it exists, will be accessible. One touch can fuel your day.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A while back when you were reorganizing the pantry of your mind, an expensive little nugget of bitterness got pushed to the back wall. It’s still there, though without potency, as faded as an old spice.
