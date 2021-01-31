Horoscopes: Jan. 31

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The picture looks better when the image is defined. Bringing more light to it isn’t necessarily bringing more clarity. You need the darkness, too. It’s the interplay of light and shadow that provides definition.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You tend to take any responsibility as seriously as if you were getting paid to fulfill the order. However, your attitude can get a little lax with your responsibilities to yourself. Fight this. Show up stronger for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Through meditation, you can sweep out your mind, though, like most things that get swept, it only stays clear for the few moments it takes to set the stage for a glorious torrent of ideas.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Though you may not currently have all the tools you need to make what you want to make, start anyway. While you’re already moving, you’ll learn what you need and who has it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Conversation comes from the subconscious. This is why you sometimes are very surprised at what you say. For instance, today a thought occurs to you for the first time just as it leaps from your tongue.