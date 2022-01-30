Horoscopes: Jan. 30

The sun squares Uranus, the planet of surprises, suggesting unexpected and rather inconvenient action. This is precisely what makes champions: the odd challenge thrown into the mix, the obstacle that demands a workaround, the inventions that occur on the way to never solving an unsolvable problem. Waste no time in resisting life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Common sense tells us not to risk what we value, yet there is something more complicated about the matter. Competition, jealousy, passion and other heated emotions can cause people to put strange things on the line.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If today were a slot machine it would be coming up all sevens, paid out in fortuitous connections. Seize opportunities because they won’t come again in exactly this lucky way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There will be a little drama, but no need to accuse, blame or complain. You’ll simply speak about how you feel from a very loving heart and finally be heard.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If life is a classroom, you’ll need to sit up front today to hear the teacher. Do the cool kids sit up front? No. But it’s better to understand the lesson than to hang in the back with the glamorous ignorant.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you can look back and see that you’ve made many mistakes, it means you’ve lived, risked and grown. Experience will be its own reward, but that’s not the only one you’ll get for your trouble.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Supposedly, while doing what you love you’re not working at all. That doesn’t mean you won’t sweat or come away with sore muscles. You’re a child on the playground of life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). No good comes of perseveration. No one else is thinking of your past mistakes, so you should let them go, too. Distract yourself with adventure.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Some people settle for trying to look busy when others are watching. You genuinely want to be of service, so when you don’t have work to do, you’ll find some.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To embrace life is to willingly wrap your arms around traffic jams and noisy neighbors, inconvenient tasks and unreliable friends. But with your stellar attitude, you will also find much sweetness in today’s hug of reality.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While your high level of personal responsibility can’t entirely make up for the inconsiderate general public, it will set a precedent that others will follow, making more of a difference than you’ll ever know.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll handle attention with your usual modesty. Your charms are further enhanced by the illusion that you are unaware of them. But of course you must have some small idea of the effect you create, right?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Coordinating timing between two or three people shouldn’t be this hard. Maybe there’s a reason. Pull back for an objective view and ask, “What is the best use of my time?”

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 30). You’ll often get the choice between now and later. Choose now. Later has a way of disappearing. This is a year to seize your moments whether or not you feel ready. Your talents and instincts get shaped this year because you use them often and deliberately. Gut-based choices bring you love and profit. Gemini and Libra adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 1, 18 and 27.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Christian Bale has proven that he’ll go to extremes for the parts he plays: gaining and losing weight, perfecting accents, performing stunts and growing the long, flowing beard of Moses. Sun and Mercury in Aquarius suggest that for Bale, acting is about more than entertaining the masses. These planets indicate a sincere desire to elevate humanity through the journey of storytelling.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0