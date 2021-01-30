Horoscopes: Jan. 30

After the flower has opened, she moves on. Petals wither. Fruit forms and falls. Each stage has its purpose and benefit, all without the help of the gardener. Likewise, past the full blossom of the Leo moon and moving into the early thrust of Mercury’s retrograde, there’s no need to push. Changes happen without our guiding hand.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 30). Your idea of who you are is in constant development. Increasingly, your perception of yourself matters more to you than what others think. You’ll invest in daring ideas and inhabit your desire without binding yourself unnecessarily. You’ve paid too high a cost for certain wins, and are now inclined to name your price. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 1, 11 and 25.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve come to understand that often people are more fragile than they seem. You are careful not to overestimate their self-confidence or the thickness of their skin.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There’s a situation to deal with. Talking it out will be the least effective solution today. Almost anything else is better... moving it to a new environment, cracking the tension with humor, physical connection, dance break.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). That thing you want to work on once your finances are nailed or the schooling is complete or the promotion has happened or the child is raised... do not wait any longer. Start spending 20 minutes a day on it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is better to have a hurting heart than a closed one. A closed heart powers nothing. The warrior lives and fights empowered by the wound and without certainty that it will ever heal.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you knew that in order to fulfill a purpose at a high level then you would have to feel your fear constantly — for a few hours, or a day, or even for a season — would you do it?
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A true friend pushes you. They ask the question or pose the challenge that helps you reveal something to yourself. A true friend is a comfort sometimes but more often an agent for your development.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s a reason you choose to be with people who are living at their edge and moving beyond. You are like this, too. You do not tolerate mediocrity in yourself and seek those with similar tolerances.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t have to keep the cards you were originally dealt; you just have to play them. There will be a reshuffling, and the element of chance will once again play a role, though not as big a role as your play.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Skillful loving follows different rules than the rules of business or other social discourse. It involves emotional risk and great wells of creativity. Be willing to bring something new to mix into the relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you’re not finding role models or examples of what you want, search in the opposite direction. Get clear about what you don’t want. Repulsion can be as clear a navigational device as any.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re striving to be a more honest person with yourself and others, not because you’re particularly dishonest but because you want to know who else you are beyond the person succeeding so well within society’s rules.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You would not wait for someone to ask for affection. You know from experience that by then it’s already too late. The idea and feeling of being unloved has already set in.
