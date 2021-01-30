Horoscopes: Jan. 30

CANCER (June 22-July 22). It is better to have a hurting heart than a closed one. A closed heart powers nothing. The warrior lives and fights empowered by the wound and without certainty that it will ever heal.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you knew that in order to fulfill a purpose at a high level then you would have to feel your fear constantly — for a few hours, or a day, or even for a season — would you do it?

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A true friend pushes you. They ask the question or pose the challenge that helps you reveal something to yourself. A true friend is a comfort sometimes but more often an agent for your development.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s a reason you choose to be with people who are living at their edge and moving beyond. You are like this, too. You do not tolerate mediocrity in yourself and seek those with similar tolerances.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You don’t have to keep the cards you were originally dealt; you just have to play them. There will be a reshuffling, and the element of chance will once again play a role, though not as big a role as your play.