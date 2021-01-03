Horoscopes: Jan. 3

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Revel in the details but shun pettiness. Both deal in the granular, but the difference is easy to detect. Small matters that spark a sense of mastery, creativity and amazement are worthy of you. Small ugly things are not.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When you take action, you do it with the intention of experiencing some of life’s best stuff, including, but not limited to, radiant connections, deep satisfaction or big adventure.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Strangers will get the extra-charming version of you today. You don’t want to cheat more familiar people out of your special brand of attention; it’s just that it’s so easy to dazzle the ones who haven’t experienced you before.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The things you enjoy have an impulse, an electric buzz you can feel when you get close. When you interact with these things, the energy goes into you, fueling your next move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As the director of your life, you get to decide how many takes to do before you move on to the next scene. You also get to decide which takes go into the final cut you present to the world.