Horoscopes: Jan. 3

The moon makes three conjunctions today. First, it’s Venus, the love goddess, getting attention from the realm of traditional Capricorn. Then Pluto gets a nod, and finally, after a sign change, Mercury. These lunar visits promise an active day in which ambition gets us into the strangest situations, and emotions get processed after the fact.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe it’s cynical to think that people are being nice in hopes of future favors returned but it’s not altogether wrong. Good thing you are well-versed in the land of politics.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Managing expectations will be an important part of your day. Master it by underpromising and overdelivering. In the end, you’ll be someone’s hero.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). From Shakespeare to Disney, the dramatists agree that evil plans are most harmful to the planner. This is a good day to let play out, unplanned. Let your creed be one of minding your own business.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The current problem is integral to the well-being of the people around you, and you’ll derive great satisfaction and pride from solving it even if you go uncompensated. The solution will be the reward.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While it would be foolish to aim to make mistakes, it’s equally silly to avoid and fear them. The wise do not aim to live without folly. There’s much to learn in a tidy little mess.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Reflection is in order. Why did you start this journey? Your reasons have changed along the way, which is perfectly natural and will be very helpful to keep track of.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There is a way to have your cake and eat it, too. It’s all about portion control. By acting in moderation, you’ll be able to savor the present pleasures without ruining your chances for future ones.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). A social circle opens to include you. There was a time you would have found this crowd intimidating but now you fit right in, like you’ve always belonged there.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Would you rather win in a minor league game or lose in a major league game? You have a choice to make. Which option offers you the biggest opportunity to learn?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re not trying to make jokes but when you say the truth, it makes people laugh. Oddly enough, the truth can be a very unusual thing to say.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Someone trusts you enough to give you great responsibilities and seemingly impossible duties. You’ll rise to the occasion and hone your skills on these difficult tasks. This is the price of greatness.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 3). This will be a year of truly magical moments. A wondrous mix of luck, talent and opportunity will culminate in no less than 10 2022 events. You’ll focus on your loved ones’ needs, connect with them on deep levels and understand how to make them happy. Your people will be very loyal to you and be advocates and ambassadors for your cause. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 22, 18, 6 and 40.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0