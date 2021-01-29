Horoscopes: Jan. 29

It’s hard to change a mind, and even harder when the mind is your own. At least when others get involved, they have the benefit of being a mysterious outsider who possibly knows something more. On the inside, we already know what we know. Bottom line: If you want change, seek outside help. Do it today, before Mercury goes retrograde.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 29). You’ll give up three things to gain one crucial ingredient to your success. The year is still young when you succeed at your purpose with loving eyes on you — what could be better. Even as you cross the finish line on your own, you know you the truth — that you sail on the invisible wings of your team. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 10, 5, 33 and 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). To learn fast, first forget what you know. Clean the slate and begin anew. You’ll absorb your environment better once you lose all preexisting ideas about the place.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’ve made efforts to fit in with people and now those are starting to pay off. They feel like they know, like and trust you. For these reasons, you’ll have influence.