Horoscopes: Jan. 28

Improvement is a precarious aim. Once you start moving things around, you run the risk of ruining what was right about the situation. That’s why it’s safer to try to improve a complete disaster. This Mercury and Pluto conjunction lends luck for honing your makeover skills by attempting upgrades on situations that can’t get much worse.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You are not just one person. You are many people at once. You identify with several groups and even see yourself in these groups’ opposing groups. There’s freedom in accepting your complexity.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). “If you can’t be a good example, you’ll just have to be a horrible warning,” said novelist Catherine Aird. Today’s ambition will be served by such warnings. Research to get a better understanding of what could go wrong.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The veil of time conceals many facts. This will be an entry point for your imagination. Be careful not to fill in someone’s backstory in such a way that it glorifies and elevates them. Pedestals have a way of eventually toppling.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Someone who’s easy to be around will instantly relax you. All worry, resistance and thought will dissolve as you become absorbed into a natural shared rhythm.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll do for others what you wish someone had done for you. You’ll be generous when you don’t have to be and tend to those who have nothing to give you back. If you ever need evidence of your goodness, that last bit will do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The words you long to hear represent a truth you wish was so. Perhaps it already is so. In that case, it will be just as true whether you hear the words or not.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ll get encouraging signs that your investment is paying off. Chances are this isn’t a financial investment; rather, it deals in something much more precious, like your energy and time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There’s something you’ve enjoyed numerous times, never losing your enthusiasm, only to show it to another person and see, for the first time, its flaws. There’s no teacher like sharing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Commitment is not merely an agreement, it’s a mindset. Cost-benefit analysis, speculation and negotiation have no place in the attitude of commitment, which is based in one idea: The thing will be done, whatever it takes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While you’d love to come off smart, appropriate and attractive, any attempt to do this indicates your disbelief that you actually are these things. No need to sweat, stumble, cry or try. You’re fine as-is.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There are benefits to analyzing a past relationship as objectively as possible. Understanding why you made the choices that led you here will remind you of who you are and why you’re deserving of your own respect and compassion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Just like all the imaginary things in the world, the monsters under the bed are only as real as you make them. Use the principle to your advantage today by mentally constructing the friends and environments you wish for.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 28). You’ll raise your energy with ease as you tend to your body like an animal, listening to what makes it happy and responding quickly when it’s not. Though you will have luck with a program or other new things you try, the best care isn’t rational, but intuitive. A professional breakthrough introduces you to a fun social circle. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 10, 3, 33 and 38.

