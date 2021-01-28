Horoscopes: Jan. 28

The moon is full in the most entertaining sign of the zodiac, and the planets take this as their spotlight cue to show off. First Venus and Jupiter form a conjunction in powerful Capricorn, and authority figures will jockey for position. The sun and Jupiter in Aquarius resolve issues with technology, innovation or humanitarianism.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 28). You read people exceptionally well — a superpower to apply often. You’ll sense what they want, know when to apply pressure and when to back off. These instincts combined with a solid understanding of your own agenda make a powerful combination. You’ll forward the aims of a group while fulfilling your destiny. Virgo and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 5, 13, 20 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Every day you wake, eat, dress, care for your dearest responsibilities and do it without a second thought. This is because, when it comes to behavior, dailiness wins out. You’re in the process of adding a new habit to your days.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). We don’t see the world how it is; we see the world how we are. Even so, the closer you can get to understanding the actuality of the world, the more effective your day-to-day actions will be. It’s a day for vision tune-up.