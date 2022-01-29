Horoscopes: Jan. 28 (copy)

Lady Venus makes her power move from the skyrise headquarters of Capricorn, reinstating the authority of love. This isn’t a hostile takeover — more like a mass memo reminding us that love is in charge. There are benefits, perks and other rewards for following the heart and negative consequences for violating its rules.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). “When it comes to giving, some people stop at nothing,” said the comedian Georgie Jessel. You’ll joyfully and generously make up for the stinginess of those who can’t bring themselves to contribute.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re so well thought of, you’ll worry whether you can rise to the expectation, let alone return the same level of admiration. The truth is, you don’t have to do either right now; just enjoy!

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ll be pitched for this and that, mostly with uninspiring proposals. You can save yourself a lot of time with the simple phrase, “Thanks, but that doesn’t work for me.”

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can be as logical as a mathematician, but today’s solution can’t be found with equations of rationality. Instead, push your feelings into the situation and sense whether it will be good for you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Life gets unpredictable, just how you like it. This is partly true because you’ve become braver and more adventurous. You no longer need to be in familiar settings to feel safe.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The smartest people aren’t the surest. Intelligence flies on the wings of questions. An event will cause you to review what you thought you knew. On closer inspection, not all of it will hold up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Mothers everywhere suggest, “There is no ‘bored,’ only ‘boring.’” You’ll let today’s restlessness stir your creativity toward one of the most exciting and promising pursuits you can think of: an escape.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). One new influence on the scene is all it takes to shake everything up. Suddenly your interests are broadened, slightly at first, then exponentially.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). One person’s attention and support makes life easier. It also brings attention to the ones who aren’t supporting you and should be. What would it take to surround yourself with more supporters?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You receive special privileges because of a relationship or association. Regardless of whether you feel you deserve these benefits, just enjoy them now. It’s your turn.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You have an extra dose of daring at your disposal. Use it to approach new people, attempt a difficult task, perform publicly or knock on the door that was once closed to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Tense situations settle into neutrality. Egos deflate. The unreasonable are now willing to negotiate. Anxieties will be allayed. All is working toward resolution.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 29). Your excitement grows through the first 10 weeks of the year as you realize that your vision of life is being fleshed out. Double down on your talents, play your advantages and leverage your strengths. You’ll make a big push, get lucky, then coast a while. Romance fills your life when you’re not working as hard. Gemini and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 44, 20, 1 and 38.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Oprah Winfrey wants you to “live your best life,” a slogan right along the lines of her Aquarian ideals. Natal sun, Venus and Mercury in the sign of philanthropy make complete sense for the mogul who gives millions to charities including several foundations of her own creation. Her fiery Sagittarius moon points to a sophisticated worldview and an unstoppable heart fire.

