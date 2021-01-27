Horoscopes: Jan. 27

Neptune offers an invitation to time travel. Revisit a moment in the past you could not fully understand. Return and notice different details. Use your knowledge of the larger context to help you put this happening in a useful perspective. Is this really how it happened? A more relevant question is: What helpful meaning might I ascribe it?

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 27). You’re excellent at encouraging talent and coaxing others toward their best performance. But it’s when you turn this gift inward that your life really begins to reflect the most powerful part of you. It is not selfish to become your own best champion. So many others will ultimately benefit from your subsequent blossoming. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 3, 24, 38 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The prevailing muted mood seems to be perfectly fine for the others, though your standards are different. You so often dwell in the bright and joyous that these dull tones call out to you for improvement.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The magic combination you offer is different from what anyone else can give. Others could fill in, but it wouldn’t be the same. How does it feel to know that you are, in some ways, irreplaceable?