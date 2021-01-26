Horoscopes: Jan. 26

Extenuating circumstances happen — and the wise don’t use them as an excuse. Variances from the plan are actually the norm. This principle emerges loud and clear with the position of the sun to Uranus. The tension inside a square of these two powerful luminaries highlights the drama but needn’t thwart the main action.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 26). What you do for family will reward you all year long. A special relationship takes focus. This one radiates from the realm in which it started and favorably affects other parts of your life with its luminous influence. Spring brings a financial lift. Your professional life will take off in an interesting new direction. Gemini and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 1, 13, 17 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Inside every single relationship, there’s a dullness that will, sooner or later, emerge. When it does, don’t take it as a bad sign but as an invitation to meet the tedium with equal forces of creativity, love and expression.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). One idea leads to the next, and before you know it, you’ve about 25 of solid merit. So, which is worth pursuing? The brightest ones, of course — the ideas that illuminate what’s around them.