Horoscopes: Jan. 26

There are certain essential qualities necessary to amass any kind of good result. Work ethic is a big one. Self-control is another heavy hitter. In the end, the qualities are the true treasures, worth more than any result, because building these muscles gives you the world. This message was brought to you by the early days of Mercury in Capricorn.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Even though you understand intellectually that it’s wrong to base your self-worth on someone else’s opinion, you’ll still find yourself working for a certain person’s approval and being elated when you get it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). While it may be impossible to will yourself to take pleasure in an experience, it is very possible to direct your thought process toward being open to any pleasure that is there for you to experience.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Is it really better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all? Time is a most precious resource not to be wasted in ill-matched scenarios. You’ll move cautiously in relationship matters.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You feel animated, vibrant, ready to take up space and share all the friendly energy bottled up inside you. Interesting developments are in store for your social life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Enjoy the haze of fuzzy knowledge while it lasts because you’re about to know a lot more. New information will either inspire you to like a thing a lot more or not at all.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Perfection doesn’t need perfecting, mostly because it doesn’t exist. Things that are pretty darned good don’t need perfecting either, as you’re better off taking the win and moving forward to the next thing.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Does someone think about you as often and with as much affection as you think about them? The balance of even the most reciprocal love is always changing as the pendulum of attention swings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Successful conversations will be the start of your good luck. The right subject is key. Focus on topics people like to talk about and can relate to for all the good feelings they kindle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Love isn’t in some distant galaxy; it’s right in your own swirl, waiting to be embraced. You have everything you need to unlock the next level of a relationship if it’s what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The routine gets old. Common things become so familiar they blend into the fabric of the day, losing their power to ignite the senses. A change-up is in order. Don’t wait for it to happen; make it happen.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You handle things. If it needs doing, you do it. But if you do too much for others, you could accidentally reward laziness and promote further inaction. Whatever you take on now, you’ll have to keep taking on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you finish early, keep working. Later, when the unexpected happens, instead of being stressed you’ll feel you have options and opportunities. You’ll be glad you got ahead of things when you had the chance.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 26). You are fiercely competitive at key moments. Your success will be a direct result of three challenges you faced with grit. These instances will be tempered by the gentle, cozy vibe that prevails over your personal and domestic life. Pisces and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 1, 22, 27 and 17.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: On the heels of her Grammy nominated album “Good Souls Better Angels,” Lucinda Williams has been touring the U.S. with friends such as Bonnie Raitt and Willie Nelson. The Queen of Americana music is an Aquarius born under a poetic Cancer moon. Venus and Mars in empathetic Pisces make an ideal artist’s tool for finding the emotional timbre to open hearts and unite souls in harmony.

