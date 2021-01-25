Horoscopes: Jan. 25

As we travel through time, we do not notice the seconds, only the experiences they contain. These air-sign influences like to remind us that the speed of life is managed by our attention. One kind of attention inflates the moment with balloonlike buoyancy, while another kind makes seconds whip by like the stinging wind.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Jan. 25). You’ll partner with two types: those as adventurous and daring as you, and those who have an entirely different view from yours who can show you sides of life and various options that you wouldn’t have seen on your own. Life is not a game, but there are competitive aspects at play that you’ll do well to embrace. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 24, 31, 1, 4 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The very nature of leadership is to head into the unknown while acting as though you do, in fact, know a lot. Were you to act otherwise, no one would follow. People are counting on you. Steel up. March forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The scene has become boring. Why? Is it because restraint was called for and is enacted? Or is it because no one has taken the initiative to face challenges with creativity? In the latter case, you’re the one for the job.